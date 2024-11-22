Shanghai Sets $3.6 billion Sales Target

China's largest medicine producer, Shanghai Province, has set a target of 300 billion renminbi ($3.16 billion) for sales of its pharmaceutical industry by the year 2000, according to the Xinhua news agency.

For the current year, the province's goal is sales of over 9 billion renminbi, which is equal to a 38% rise on 1994 sales. New product development will focus on drugs against cardiac disease, infections, oncology products and fertility preparations.