Leading privately-owned Indian pharmaceutical company Cadila Laboratories is planning a public offering of its shares in order to finance expansion plans. The offer is for 25% of the company's equity, but the timing of the sale will be dependent on a recovery in India's stock market, which has been depressed in recent times.
Cadila was set up 44 years ago by Indravadan Modi (now managing director) and Ramanbhai Patel; both are pharmaceutical technicians, according to the Financial Times. The company now has three plants in the state of Gujarat, India's most important center for pharmaceuticals (accounting for around 45 of the nation's drug production) and a manufacturing center in Kenya. In 1994, Cadila achieved sales of 3.2 billion rupees ($101.8 million).
The company is now planning to establish additional manufacturing facilities in Uganda, Nigeria and Canada, says the FT, and is reportedly exploring the possibilities of joint ventures in Europe.
