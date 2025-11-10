British Biotech's share price soared over 500 pence to L15.48 on November 30, when the company announced encouraging results from Phase II trials of marimastat in cancer patients (Marketletter December 4). The product is considered to be particularly promising because it appears to be effective in at least four cancers: colorectal, ovarian, pancreatic and prostatic.

The results have been released at a time that is crucial for the company in terms of financing. BB is embarking on additional warrant funding which is due to open on December 11 and will continue through to January 31, 1996. There are currently around 9 million listed warrants outstanding in BB. If fully exercised, BB expects to receive L47 million ($73 million) in new capital.

The firm's share value has had to rebuild since February this year when BB halted Phase III trials of another anticancer agent, batimastat, because of safety concerns (Marketletter February 27). Filing for approval of the product had been earmarked for the first quarter of 1996.