SHAREHOLDER TO SUE ZENITH

- A Zenith shareholder has sued to block the sale of the company to Ivax, alleging that the $600 million price is "unfair and unacceptable." The complaint, which asks for class-action status on behalf of other shareholders, also alleges that Zenith's board of directors breached its fiduciary duties by adopting a shareholders-rights plan just before announcing the sale. Zenith said the suit is without merit and the shareholder in question has a very small stake in the company.