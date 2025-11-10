Sharp Increases In Profits In 1994 At UCB

Belgian chemical and pharmaceutical concern UCB announced pretax profits up by 6.1% to 3 billion Belgian francs ($104.5 million), with ordinary profits rising 46% to 2.9 billion francs. A more favorable economic climate in 1994 was behind the increase.
Exceptional profits at 121 million francs (880 million francs in 1993) were significantly lower, which was the result of significant surpluses realized on the sales of assets, mainly from the sale of Vel, said the company. Turnover improved 9% to 49.9 billion francs.
In the pharmaceutical sector, sales of UCB 's antiallergy agent Zyrtec (cetirizine) continued to increase. The company said the sector made pretax ordinary profits of 1.8 billion francs, "despite an increased effort on R&D."
