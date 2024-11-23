Sharp Sales Hike For Jordan Drugmaker

Jordanian drug producer Arab Pharmaceutical Manufacturing has reporteda 30.5% rise in mid-year profits to 3.28 million dinars ($4.6 million) on sales up 50% in first-half 1997 at 12.1 million dinars. The firm is planning to increase its production to meet increasing demand in the Gulf and North African markets, as well as in eastern Europe and Malaysia.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze