Shattuck Labs

A clinical-stage biotech company developing antibody therapies targeting immune-related diseases, especially inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

The company’s lead program, SL-325, is an antibody designed to block the DR3/TL1A pathway—a key driver of inflammation in IBD. Preclinical data presented at ECCO 2025 demonstrated complete receptor occupancy and a favourable safety profile in animal models. Shattuck plans to file an IND in Q3 2025 and begin a Phase I trial shortly after. Initial enrollment is expected to be completed by mid-2026.

To support this clinical advancement, Shattuck announced in August 2025 that it had raised up to $103 million through an oversubscribed private placement. The new funding is expected to extend the company’s cash runway into 2029 and support development of SL-325 through early clinical trials and multiple potential Phase II studies.

Following a strategic pipeline refocus in early 2024, the company discontinued its oncology programs to prioritise SL-325 and the DR3/TL1A pathway. 











