Sheffield Medical Tech: trial news for RBC-CD4

- In the USA, Sheffield Medical Technologies is to commence dose escalation in its Phase I/II trial of RBC-CD4, a compound designed to reduce levels of HIV in the blood stream. The move follows the announcement of preliminary results from the first stage of the trial which show the drug to be well-tolerated and to exhibit no significant adverse side effects at the current dose level. Sheffield's product comprises CD4 protein which is electro-inserted into red cell membranes, acting as a decoy for the virus.
