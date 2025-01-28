Tuesday 28 January 2025

One To Watch

Shenzhen TargetRx

A clinical-stage pharma company developing next-generation targeted therapies for cancer patients, particularly those who are resistant or refractory to current treatments.

TargetRx has developed a series of cutting-edge and efficient small molecule drug discovery platforms, which combine innovative research and development capabilities for drug design, screening, evaluation and optimization. Since its establishment, TargetRx has been granted over 170 patents from authorities in China, the US, Europe, Japan and other regions. Several potential best-in-class compounds are at different stages of multi-national clinical trials.

Averna Therapeutics names Thomas Barnes as CEO
Biotechnology
Averna Therapeutics names Thomas Barnes as CEO
28 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Merck’s Welireg sNDA accepted for priority review in PPGL
28 January 2025
Biotechnology
Allakos decimated as Phase I Trial of AK006 fails
28 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho shares real-world data for Lonsurf in bowel cancer
27 January 2025
Biotechnology
Keytruda and Lenvima trial fails to show OS benefit
27 January 2025
Biotechnology
Akeso’s gumokimab progresses toward Chinese approval
27 January 2025
Biotechnology
Eisai and Biogen gain FDA approval for monthly Leqembi
27 January 2025


