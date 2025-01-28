Shenzhen TargetRx

A clinical-stage pharma company developing next-generation targeted therapies for cancer patients, particularly those who are resistant or refractory to current treatments.

TargetRx has developed a series of cutting-edge and efficient small molecule drug discovery platforms, which combine innovative research and development capabilities for drug design, screening, evaluation and optimization. Since its establishment, TargetRx has been granted over 170 patents from authorities in China, the US, Europe, Japan and other regions. Several potential best-in-class compounds are at different stages of multi-national clinical trials.