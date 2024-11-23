Shield Diagnostics Results

- UK-based Shield Diagnostics reported a pretax loss of L1.3 million(2.2 million) for 1996, compared with a profit of L276,000 for 1995, on sales down 1.4% at L5.7 million. Profits were said to be down due to a 70% rise in R&D spending, mainly to fund development of its Activated Factor XII heart disease test, for which Shield expects to get US approval this year.
