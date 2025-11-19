SHILEY TO PAY $10.8 MILL IN SETTLEMENT

Shiley Inc of the USA has agreed to pay $10.8 million in a settlement relating to the Bjork-Shiley Convexo-Concave heart valve. The US government had claimed that the company had lied in its attempt to get approval to market the artificial heart valve.

Under the terms of the settlement, Shiley has also agreed to pay for certain medical costs incurred by federal agencies. Neither Shiley nor Pfizer, the heart valve company's parent, have admitted to any wrong- doing, but have agreed the settlement in order to avoid litigation.