SHILEY TO PAY $10.8 MILL IN SETTLEMENT

Shiley Inc of the USA has agreed to pay $10.8 million in a settlement relating to the Bjork-Shiley Convexo-Concave heart valve. The US government had claimed that the company had lied in its attempt to get approval to market the artificial heart valve.
Under the terms of the settlement, Shiley has also agreed to pay for certain medical costs incurred by federal agencies. Neither Shiley nor Pfizer, the heart valve company's parent, have admitted to any wrong- doing, but have agreed the settlement in order to avoid litigation.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze