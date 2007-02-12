Shionogi launches Mundipharma's OxiNorm in Japan

Tokyo, Japan-based drugmaker Shionogi has launched OxiNorm powder 0.5% (oxycodone HCl hydrate) for cancer pain, on the domestic market. Licensed from privately-held Swiss pharmaceutical firm Mundipharma, OxiNorm is an immediate-release powder analgesic with the same active ingredient as OxyContin Tablets, also under license from Mundipharma, which Shionogi launched in July 2003, and is used for adjusting dosage for individual patients to obtain an optimal dose, as well as for swift treatment.
