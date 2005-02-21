Shionogi's 3rd-qtr sees sales drop 2.9%

Japanese drugmaker Shionogi saw a year-on-year decline in consolidated sales for the first three quarters (April-December 2004) of the fiscal year to March 2005 owing to the negative impact of domestic drug reimbursement price cuts and weak demand for antibiotics, one of the firm's major segments. Total turnover declined 2.9% year-on-year to 151.8 billion yen ($1.44 billion) but achieving 75.9% of full-year target. Operating income was 22.7 billion yen and 79.6% of fiscal projections, while net income was 15.2 billion yen, 84.7% of the full-year forecast. By segment, revenue from pharmaceuticals fell 3.2% to 140.1 billion yen but sales of the capsule business rose 4.2% to 8.9 billion yen, while other products declined 9.6% to 2.8 billion yen due to competition.

Royalty income earned from AstraZeneca on the cholesterol-lowering drug Crestor (rosuvastatin) expanded to 3.1 billion yen from 1.4 billion yen a year ago but achieving only 66.6% of full-year projections.