Shionogi's fiscal half-year revenue up 1.6%

Japanese drugmaker Shionogi reported encouraging results for the six months ended September 2005, with a 17.5% year-on-year rise in operating income to 12.2 billion yen ($100.9 million), following increased royalty revenue from the hyperlipidemia drug Crestor (rosuvastatin), as well as successful cost controls.

Despite this, consolidated income inched up just 1.6% to 96.9 billion yen, falling below the firm's previously-stated projections, because sales of certain core prescritpion drugs in the domestic market were weak.

During the period, income from the firm's mainstay product Flomox (cefcapene pivoxil), an oral cephem antibiotic, rose 5.6% to 15.1 billion yen, in line with predicted figures. Revenues form the anti-allergy drug Claritin (loratidine) soared 37.5% to 3.3 billion yen, although this was below the target of 4.0 billion yen, due to intense competion in this therapeutic market.