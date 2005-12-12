Shionogi's fiscal half-year revenue up 1.6%

Japanese drugmaker Shionogi reported encouraging results for the six months ended September 2005, with a 17.5% year-on-year rise in operating income to 12.2 billion yen ($100.9 million), following increased royalty revenue from the hyperlipidemia drug Crestor (rosuvastatin), as well as successful cost controls.
Despite this, consolidated income inched up just 1.6% to 96.9 billion yen, falling below the firm's previously-stated projections, because sales of certain core prescritpion drugs in the domestic market were weak.
During the period, income from the firm's mainstay product Flomox (cefcapene pivoxil), an oral cephem antibiotic, rose 5.6% to 15.1 billion yen, in line with predicted figures. Revenues form the anti-allergy drug Claritin (loratidine) soared 37.5% to 3.3 billion yen, although this was below the target of 4.0 billion yen, due to intense competion in this therapeutic market.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze