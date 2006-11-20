Shionogi's six-month income drops 23%

Japanese pharmaceutical firm Shionogi says that, in the six months ending September 30, 2006, its net sales fell 4.9% compared to the same period of the previous year, to 92.15 billion yen ($78.3 million), as net income dropped 23.1% to 6.39 billion yen, as the like, year-ago period was inflated by extraordinary income from the sale of investments in securities and other items.

Despite Shionogi's sales slump, the firm saw a slight increase in gross profit due to greater royalty income from industrial property rights, in addition to an improved cost of sales ratio due to cost-cutting efforts. However, R&D expenses increased sharply in line with greater development activities, reaching 17.88 billion yen, 19.4% of net sales, and so, operating income decreased 9.6% to 10.98 billion yen, while ordinary income fell 11.1% to 10.97 billion yen.

During the period, sales of prescription drugs decreased due to the revision of Japan's National Health Insurance drug prices and the effect of a shrinking market for antibiotics, a core product for Shionogi. An additional factor was the sale of its capsule business in October 2005, and its exclusion from the scope of consolidation. Revenue from Avelox (moxifloxacin HCl), Shionogi's new quinolone antibiotic, and Finibax (doripenem), a carbapenem antibiotic, which were launched in 2005, increased during the period, as did sales of Crestor (rosuvastatin), an anti-hyperlimidemia drug that Shionogi stepped up to regular promotional activities in late September 2006.