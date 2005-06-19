Shire acquisition of TKT moves on

USA-based Transkaryotic Therapies says that the 30-day waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, expired on June 10 with respect to the proposed acquisition of the company by the UK's Shire Pharmaceuticals (Marketletters passim).

In addition, TKT announced that the Security and Exchange Commission's 10-day period for reviewing the company's preliminary proxy statement relating to the stockholder meeting to approve the proposed acquisition by Shire has expired. The company has not yet set a date for the stockholder meeting to approve the acquisition. Closing of the transaction is subject to, among other things, approval of the stockholders of each company and satisfaction of these conditions, TKT expects the deal to close in the third quarter of 2005.