Shire and J Matthey codevelopment of kidney drug

- Shire Pharmaceuticals and Johnson Matthey are to codevelop a new phosphate-binding agent for use in patients with kidney disease. Shire gains world marketing rights to the drug, which is expected to have little systemic absorption and so have fewer side effects than already-available products. Shire markets Calcichew, one of the leading phosphate-binding agents used in the UK.
