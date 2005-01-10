Shire and New River deal for ADHD drug

UK drugmaker Shire Pharmaceuticals and USA-based New River Pharmaceuticals have signed a non-binding agreement under which the former will globally develop and commercialize NRP104, a compound from the latter, for the treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity syndrome. Specific terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed.

Although talks are still underway, news of the deal on December 31 saw Shire stock reach a two-year high, jumping 27.5 pence, or 5%, to close at 574.5 pence.