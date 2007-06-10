Friday 31 October 2025

Shire appoints Hugh Cole as VP of business development

10 June 2007

UK drugmaker Shire has appointed Hugh Cole as its new vice president of business development. Mr Cole, who will be based at the firm's site in Massachusetts, USA, was previously vice president of development at Oscient Pharmacueticals.

