Wednesday 30 April 2025

Shire/BioChem deal gets OK in Canada

9 May 2001

After a considerable amount of deliberation, the Canadian Ministry ofIndustry has approved Shire Pharmaceutical's $4 billion merger with BioChem Pharma, after the closing of the deal had been delayed twice, which was principally due to concerns held by the authorities regarding Shire's commitment to R&D in Canada (Marketletter April 2). The merger was expected to close after the Marketletter went to press, on May 11, and the pricing period determining the number of shares to be issued will cover April 18 to May 8.

LSE inquiry into Shire share sales

Meantime, the London Stock Exchange has launched an inquiry into short-selling of shares in Shire. The investigation centers on arbitrageurs rather than Shire itself, reports the Financial Times, which notes that hedge funds have bought about a fifth of the firm since the announcement of the BioChem deal at the end of last year.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Merck & Co courts Washington with Delaware build statement
Biotechnology
Merck & Co courts Washington with Delaware build statement
30 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
Transneural bolsters leadership team with key R&D hire
30 April 2025
Biotechnology
FDA misses decision deadline on Stealth’s Barth syndrome drug
30 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
Regulus rockets on news of takeover by Novartis
30 April 2025
Biotechnology
FDA approval for Rinvoq for giant cell arteritis
30 April 2025
Biosimilars
Sandoz enters biosimilars license agreement with Henlius
30 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
Russian pharma market showing positive dynamics this year
30 April 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biotech company decoding the immune synapse to create novel immune therapies for cancer, immune disorders, infectious disease, and other serious diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze