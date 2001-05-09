Shire/BioChem deal gets OK in Canada

After a considerable amount of deliberation, the Canadian Ministry ofIndustry has approved Shire Pharmaceutical's $4 billion merger with BioChem Pharma, after the closing of the deal had been delayed twice, which was principally due to concerns held by the authorities regarding Shire's commitment to R&D in Canada (Marketletter April 2). The merger was expected to close after the Marketletter went to press, on May 11, and the pricing period determining the number of shares to be issued will cover April 18 to May 8.
LSE inquiry into Shire share sales
Meantime, the London Stock Exchange has launched an inquiry into short-selling of shares in Shire. The investigation centers on arbitrageurs rather than Shire itself, reports the Financial Times, which notes that hedge funds have bought about a fifth of the firm since the announcement of the BioChem deal at the end of last year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze