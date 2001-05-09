Shire/BioChem deal gets OK in Canada

After a considerable amount of deliberation, the Canadian Ministry ofIndustry has approved Shire Pharmaceutical's $4 billion merger with BioChem Pharma, after the closing of the deal had been delayed twice, which was principally due to concerns held by the authorities regarding Shire's commitment to R&D in Canada (Marketletter April 2). The merger was expected to close after the Marketletter went to press, on May 11, and the pricing period determining the number of shares to be issued will cover April 18 to May 8.

LSE inquiry into Shire share sales

Meantime, the London Stock Exchange has launched an inquiry into short-selling of shares in Shire. The investigation centers on arbitrageurs rather than Shire itself, reports the Financial Times, which notes that hedge funds have bought about a fifth of the firm since the announcement of the BioChem deal at the end of last year.