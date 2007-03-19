Tuesday 11 March 2025

Shire close to European launch of Dynepo

19 March 2007

In Germany, UK drugmaker Shire is completing the initial step of a European launch program for its anemia drug Dynepo (epoetin delta), a unique erythropoiesis-stimulating agent, as it is the only ESA produced in human cells.

ESAs are agents used in the treatment of anemia to increase the production of red blood cells. Dynepo is produced by activating the erythropoietin gene in human cells. All other commercially available ESAs are presently made in animal cells, the firm noted.

According to Shire, Dynepo's entry to the market provides a new, effective and well-tolerated choice for a wide range of patients who suffer from anemia as a result of chronic renal failure. It is approved for use in patients not yet requiring dialysis as well as those with end-stage renal disease. Dynepo will be available in other European markets in the coming months, Shire noted.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Bavencio faces growing competition as market expands
Biotechnology
Bavencio faces growing competition as market expands
11 March 2025
Biotechnology
J&J pulls out of HexaBody-CD38 collaboration with Genmab
11 March 2025
Biotechnology
Icotrokinra’s stock grows further with UC promise
11 March 2025
Generics
FDA approves first generic of Xarelto
11 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
CervoMed reports positive results from dementia trial
11 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
Russia develops criteria for including drugs in list of strategically important meds
11 March 2025
Biotechnology
Mineralys sees stock surge on lorundrostat data
11 March 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for neurological disorders.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze