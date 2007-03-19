Shire close to European launch of Dynepo

In Germany, UK drugmaker Shire is completing the initial step of a European launch program for its anemia drug Dynepo (epoetin delta), a unique erythropoiesis-stimulating agent, as it is the only ESA produced in human cells.
ESAs are agents used in the treatment of anemia to increase the production of red blood cells. Dynepo is produced by activating the erythropoietin gene in human cells. All other commercially available ESAs are presently made in animal cells, the firm noted.
According to Shire, Dynepo's entry to the market provides a new, effective and well-tolerated choice for a wide range of patients who suffer from anemia as a result of chronic renal failure. It is approved for use in patients not yet requiring dialysis as well as those with end-stage renal disease. Dynepo will be available in other European markets in the coming months, Shire noted.
