Shire finds in vitro efficacy for Fosrenol

The UK's Shire Pharmaceuticals says that in vitro data suggests that Fosrenol (lanthanum carbonate) binds phosphate across a broad pH range with higher affinity than the common phosphorius trap, sevelamer hydrochloride.
The agent, which is indicated for treatment of hyperphosphatemia, received US Food and Drug Administration approval in October last year. The results suggest that it can sequester dietary phosphorous in the acidic environment of the stomach, before it makes its way into the small intestine, where it is absorbed.
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