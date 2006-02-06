Shire Human Genetic Therapies adds to management team

The UK's Shire group has named two executives to its management team at Shire Human Genetic Therapies. Arthur Tzianabos, founder of USA-based Regulion Therapeutics, will be head of discovery research, and Monica Fox, previously with Serono, will be vice president of human resources.
