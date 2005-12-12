Wednesday 19 November 2025

Shire/New River submit NRP104 NDA to FDA

12 December 2005

UK drugmaker Shire and the USA's New River Pharmaceuticals have filed a New Drug Application with the Food and Drug Administration for their co-developed investigational compound NRP104 for the treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder for pediatric populations.

Originated by New River, Shire entered a collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize the agent in January. Under the terms of the deal, the parties have worked together on its development, manufacturing, marketing and sales in the USA. On FDA approval, Shire will retain 75% of profits for the first two years after launch and the parties will share the profits equally thereafter. Shire paid an initial sum of $50.0 million to New River on signing of the agreement and an additional $50.0 million will be due to it on the agency's acceptance of the NDA.

