Shire outlicenses HIV candidate to Avexa

UK drugmaker Shire Pharmaceuticals has outlicensed its HIV candidate SPD754 to Australia-based Avexa, in return for a A$2 million ($1.5 million) equity position in the firm. Shire also holds the option to acquire an extra four million shares following the successful completion of the drug's Phase II evaluation. Under the terms of the deal, Avexa becomes fully responsible for the global development of the drug, the launch of which is targeted for 2009, and gains worldwide commercialization rights excluding North America.
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