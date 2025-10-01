-Shire Pharmaceuticals Flotation

- Shire Pharmaceuticals has raised L40 million ($61.2 million) in a flotation yielding L20.7 million in new money and a further L18 million on behalf of existing shareholders. Johnson & Johnson Development Corporation has raised its stake in Shire from under 1% to around 1.6%. JJDC is an affiliate of Janssen which has a licensing deal with Shire (Marketletter January 29).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze