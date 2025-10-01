Shire Pharmaceuticals Makes Interim Progress

Shire Pharmaceuticals of the UK achieved pretax profits of L4.6 million ($7 million) in the six months ended December 31, 1995. This compares with a loss of L2.4 million a year earlier. Earnings per share were 13.1 pence, compared with a loss per share in the like, year-earlier period of 11.1 pence. Turnover was L12.1 million, compared with L2.9 million a year earlier.
The strong six-month performance reflects a first-time contribution from Shire Pharmaceutical Contracts, which posted turnover of L1.9 million and operating profit of L1.2 million.
Also included is what Shire says is the largest licensing and codevelopment deal in its history, for a cholinesterase inhibitor, galanthamine, with Janssen Pharmaceutica of the Netherlands. The product is being developed for use in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Galanthamine will be copromoted by Shire and Janssen in the UK and Ireland. Included in the interim results is a "substantial non-recurring upfront payment and the first of a number of milestones payable by Janssen." Shire will receive royalties on sales of galanthamine throughout the world.
