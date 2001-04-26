Shire Pharmaceuticals pretax profits jump 50% as BioChem merger is delayed

Shire Pharmaceuticals of the UK has reported a 31% rise in revenues forfirst-quarter 2001 to $155.6 million, while pretax profits excluding charges climbed 50% to $40.1 million. The revenue increase was driven by the company's amphetamine-based attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder drug Adderall.
The drug brought in $70.1 million, a rise of 29% compared with the like, year-earlier figure and Shire noted that Adderall had a 33.3% share of the ADHD market in the USA by March 2001. Agrylin (anagrelide), which is the only product licensed in the USA for the treatment of thrombocythemia, had sales of $17.1 million, a 56% increase.
Good growth for ProAmatine
