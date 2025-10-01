Shire Pharmaceuticals: Stock Market News

- Meantime, another UK firm, Shire Pharmaceuticals, is to float on the stock market, with a view to raising L35 million ($52.9 million). The move is likely to value the company at around L100 million. Also, ML Laboratories of the UK has announced an institutional placing of around L25 million. 6.43 million new ordinary shares at 400 pence each are to be placed, and 13.8 million existing ordinary shares will be placed on behalf of ML's current major shareholder, Milner Laboratories.
