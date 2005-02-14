Shire's Adderall withdrawn in Canada

UK-headquartered Shire Pharmaceuticals' share price dropped more than 16% in mid-morning trading on February 10 as Canadian regulators ordered the company to withdraw its best-selling drug, Adderall XR (mixed amphetamine salts), becauseof its link to 16 deaths in children and 14 in adults. The firm said in a statement that that it "strongly disagrees with the conclusions drawn by Health Canada and is considering appropriate responsive action." Canadian sales of the agent reached around $10 million for its first full year on the market.
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