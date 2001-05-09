Shire's once-daily ADHD drug effective

Shire Pharmaceuticals has presented positive results from a Phase IIItrial of a once-daily formulation of its drug for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder. The product, Adderall XR (SLI 381; mixed amphetamine salts), was submitted for approval in the USA last year (Marketletter October 9).

Adderall, along with the related product DextroStat, is Shire's leading product in terms of sales. The drug had been showing slower sales growth in the last quarter of 2000, but advanced 29% to $70.1 million in the first-quarter of this year compared with the like, year-earlier period, and had a 33.3% share of the ADHD market in the USA by March 2001 (Marketletter May 7). The once-daily version is expected to inject renewed momentum into the brand.

The study, presented at the American Psychiatric Association meeting (see also page 19) compared three doses of Adderall XR to placebo in 563 children with ADHD. The data suggest that the drug can provide ADHD symptom control right through to the late afternoon when given as a single dose in the morning.