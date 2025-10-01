Shire Signs Alzheimer's Drug Rights To Janssen

Shire Pharmaceuticals of the UK has licensed marketing rights to Janssen on galanthamine, its experimental Alzheimer's disease treatment, in return for upfront and milestone payments, development funding and royalties on sales. Janssen gains exclusive worldwide rights to the drug, with the exception of the UK, Ireland and Japan.

If its early promise is fulfilled and it reaches the market, Shire and Janssen will jointly distribute the drug in the UK and Ireland. A Japanese partner is still being sought. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but observers have suggested the upfront payment is somewhere under L10 million ($15.1 million).

Shire began Phase III clinical trials of galanthamine in patients with Alzheimer's disease in July 1995. These studies will eventually enroll around 600 patients at 70 centers throughout the UK and four other European countries, and will evaluate galanthamine's efficacy, side-effects profile and potential avoidance of drug interactions. Data on around 200 patients have been accrued to date.