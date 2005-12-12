Shire submits MAA on idursulfase to EMEA

UK drugmaker Shire has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for idursulfase, its candidate treatment for Hunter syndrome.

The EMEA typically takes 12 months to complete each review and, if approved, this would be the first human enzyme replacement therapy for the disease, also known as mucopolysaccharidosis II. David Pendergast, executive vice president of Shire's genetic diseases unit, said he looks forward to approval and subsequent launch in Europe in late 2006 or early 2007.

In November, Shire filed idursulfase under the trade name Elapreset with the US Food and Drug Administration, under a fast track designation requesting a priority review, which would result in a six-month FDA evaluation.