Shire update on generic Adderall cases

In a move to further protect its US patents, UK-based Shire Pharmaceuticals says it has filed a second complaint based on an additional Paragraph IV notice letter from US firm Impax advising of the filing of an Abbreviated New Drug Application for a generic version of the attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder drug Adderall (mixed amphetamine salts) in 5mg, 10mg, 15mg, 20mg and 25mg strengths. The first complaint was filed against Impax' proposed 30mg formulation of the drug.
Shire has previously also filed complaints against Barr and Colony, which have applied for US Food and Drug Administration approval of generic forms of Adderall.
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