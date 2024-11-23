Should Carter Wallace's Soma Be Listed As A Schedule II Drug?

- There is not enough data for the US Food and Drug Administration todecide whether Carter Wallace's muscle relaxant Soma (carisoprodol) should be listed as a Schedule II substance, according to the FDA's Drug Abuse Advisory Committee at its last meeting. Testimony was given by the Drug Enforcement Agency that Soma is increasingly being misused and diverted for illegal sales. The panel asked for more evidence of abuse, and that a human trial be initiated to see if the drug can cause dependence.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze