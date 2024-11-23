Should Carter Wallace's Soma Be Listed As A Schedule II Drug?

- There is not enough data for the US Food and Drug Administration todecide whether Carter Wallace's muscle relaxant Soma (carisoprodol) should be listed as a Schedule II substance, according to the FDA's Drug Abuse Advisory Committee at its last meeting. Testimony was given by the Drug Enforcement Agency that Soma is increasingly being misused and diverted for illegal sales. The panel asked for more evidence of abuse, and that a human trial be initiated to see if the drug can cause dependence.