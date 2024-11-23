Sibia And Cognetix To Collaborate In Peptide Venture

- Sibia Neurosciences and Cognetix are to collaborate in conducting research on peptides derived from the Conus species of marine snails, with the intention that they identify some highly-selective compounds for receptors and ion channels in the nervous system. This could then have potential as a therapy in nervous system dysfunctions. Sibia will receive an exclusive, worldwide license to specific molecules found in the joint venture.
