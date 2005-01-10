Sicor re-acquires Calcitrol rights from aaiPharma

The USA's aaiPharma says that Sicor Pharmaceuticals, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, has re-acquired its US marketing rights for calcitriol injection, used primarily to treat chronic kidney dialysis patients with abnormally low levels of calcium in their blood, in exchange for certain payments, specific details of which were not disclosed.
"This transaction represents a small but important step in our initiative to rationalize and simplify our business," noted Ludo Reynders, the firm's chief executive.
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