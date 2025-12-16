Sidera Bio is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a U.S. presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company operates across the European and U.S. biotech ecosystems and is focused on developing cardiometabolic therapies for global markets.

Founding and History

Sidera Bio was established in Denmark in the early 2020s (reported to have operated initially under the name “Ghost Bio”). The company has raised significant early-stage capital, including a large Series A financing in 2025, to support development and global commercialization plans for its lead cardiometabolic program.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Sidera Bio focuses on cardiometabolic disease, with an emphasis on obesity and related metabolic disorders.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Sidera Bio’s approach is centered on acquiring and advancing clinically validated cardiometabolic assets. Public reporting describes its lead program as MWN105, a multi-target injectable agonist designed to engage GLP-1, GIP, and FGF21 pathways, with development and commercialization rights outside Greater China.

Key Personnel

Public reporting has identified the following leadership:

Keld Flintholm Jørgensen – Chief Executive Officer

Strategic Partnerships

Sidera Bio’s strategy includes regional licensing to secure global rights outside Greater China for lead assets originating from China-based developers. The company has also attracted a syndicate of international healthcare investors, including Novo Holdings, Forbion, RA Capital, and Gilde Healthcare.

FAQ Section

What is Sidera Bio’s core science and biotech platform?

Sidera Bio is building a cardiometabolic development company focused on advancing therapies for obesity and metabolic disease, using a model that combines asset licensing with international clinical and commercial execution.

What diseases and therapeutic areas does Sidera Bio focus on?

The company is focused on cardiometabolic disease, particularly obesity and related metabolic conditions.

What programs and products are in Sidera Bio’s clinical pipeline?

Public reporting describes MWN105 as a lead program for obesity and metabolic disease, with Sidera Bio holding development and commercialization rights outside Greater China.

What is the latest company news and recent Sidera Bio events?

Recent milestones include the company’s large 2025 Series A financing and public disclosure of its lead-asset rights and development strategy in obesity/metabolic disease.

What clinical trial data and results has Sidera Bio announced?

Sidera Bio has not broadly published clinical datasets under its own name. Clinical status and data for licensed assets are typically disclosed by the originating developer and/or in program-specific updates.

What are Sidera Bio’s regulatory interactions and upcoming milestones?

Near-term milestones generally include progressing licensed cardiometabolic assets through regulatory and clinical development in Sidera Bio’s territories and preparing for global commercialization outside Greater China.

Who comprises Sidera Bio’s leadership team and what is their track record?

Sidera Bio is led by executives with experience in biopharma operations and investment-backed company building, with publicly reported leadership including CEO Keld Flintholm Jørgensen.