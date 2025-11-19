Siegfried Plans EU Acquisitions

Swiss pharmaceutical group Siegfried AG says it expects to report positive results for 1995, with good growth in the second half of the year. The company also says it is seeking acquisitions in European Union member states, noting that around 36% of its sales are achieved within the EU region.
EU sales last year rose 1.3% to 238 million Swiss francs ($205.3 million), a figure which includes Siegried's subsidiaries in Germany and France. Siegfried has built a solid business from contract production for third parties and is planning to expand this. In addition, the Sidroga subsidiary, which makes health teas, is to expand internationally.
Group profits for 1994, issued for the first time in line with international accounting standards, reached 20.1 million francs.
