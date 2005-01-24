Sigma-Aldrich to buy JRH Biosciences

US firm Sigma-Aldrich has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the JRH Biosciences division of Australia's CSL Ltd in a $370.0 million cash deal. JRH is a global supplier of cell culture and sera products to the biopharmaceutical industry with turnover of around $150 million a year, which is expected to rise 10% in 2005, says Sigma-Aldrich, which sees the purchase as a means to broaden its life sciences capabilities. JRH is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, in the USA.
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