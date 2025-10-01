Sigma Tau: First Italian Firm For European Patents

Major Italian research-based pharmaceutical company Sigma Tau is the first Italian firm for European patent filing, according to a report by press agency ADN Kronos released in Italy on February 19. Among the 36 existing Italian drug companies which have filed for European patents, Sigma Tau has the leading position, with 100 patent applications filed and more than 50 patents granted in Europe.

The firm's recent success is based on L-carnitine, its derivatives and several other licensed-in products. L-carnitine is registered and sold under different trade marks (Carnitor, Carnitene etc) in 33 countries for the treatment of primary and secondary carnitine deficiency.

A company spokesperson told the Marketletter that the firm expects to see increased use of the product, along with an increased awareness among doctors, particularly pediatricians, nephrologists, neurologists and cardiologists. The main fields of application are: inborn errors of metabolism, renal insufficiency, cardiomyopathies and genetic neuromuscular disorders.