Simcere to make and sell cheap Relenza

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline has signed a licensing agreement with Simcere Pharmaceutical Group granting the Nanjing, China-based firm the right to manufacture and sell a cheap version of its antiviral influenza treatment, zanamivir, in China, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and all the world's least developed countries.
Zanamivir is the active ingredient in GSK's inhaled influenza drug Relenza (zanamivir for inhalation), which was developed under license from Biota Holdings. Together with Roche's oral drug Tamiflu (oseltamivir), Relenza is seen as the first line of defence against a possible influenza pandemic. Of the more than 240 cases reported in which humans have been infected with the deadly H5N1 strain, also known as avian flu, more than half have occurred in Asia-Pacific nations or in the LDCs. Experts have expressed concern that H5N1 could mutate to become a strain that is more easily transmitted between humans, leading to a global pandemic.
GSK noted that it has an active R&D program targeted at both seasonal and pandemic influenza, and has committed over $2.0 billion to expand capacity for manufacturing flu vaccine and Relenza, which is approved in many markets for the prophylaxis and treatment of influenza A and B.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze