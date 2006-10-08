Saturday 8 November 2025

Simcere to make and sell cheap Relenza

8 October 2006

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline has signed a licensing agreement with Simcere Pharmaceutical Group granting the Nanjing, China-based firm the right to manufacture and sell a cheap version of its antiviral influenza treatment, zanamivir, in China, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and all the world's least developed countries.

Zanamivir is the active ingredient in GSK's inhaled influenza drug Relenza (zanamivir for inhalation), which was developed under license from Biota Holdings. Together with Roche's oral drug Tamiflu (oseltamivir), Relenza is seen as the first line of defence against a possible influenza pandemic. Of the more than 240 cases reported in which humans have been infected with the deadly H5N1 strain, also known as avian flu, more than half have occurred in Asia-Pacific nations or in the LDCs. Experts have expressed concern that H5N1 could mutate to become a strain that is more easily transmitted between humans, leading to a global pandemic.

GSK noted that it has an active R&D program targeted at both seasonal and pandemic influenza, and has committed over $2.0 billion to expand capacity for manufacturing flu vaccine and Relenza, which is approved in many markets for the prophylaxis and treatment of influenza A and B.

