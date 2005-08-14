Simcyp signs L1.5M licensing deal

Simcyp Ltd, a profitable Biofusion portfolio company spun out of the University of Sheffield, UK, has announced that, during 2005, it signed new licensing deals for its predictive pharmacokinetic software and consultancy services totalling in excess of L1.5 million ($2.7 million). It notes that this commercial success is based on the company continuing to build the Simcyp consortium, members of which not only gain access to Simcyp's predictive pharmacokinetic software and consultancy services, but also contribute to the development of the services offered. The consortium includes leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, regulatory institutions and world-renowned academic centers.

The new business that Simcyp has achieved in 2005 has been driven by a significant number of important new pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers joining the consortium in recent months, partly in response to the launch of its new software package, Simcyp v5. New members include Takeda and Sanofi-Aventis, while among existing ones are Pfizer and AstraZeneca, which have renewed their membership during the first half of 2005. The Universities of Manchester (UK) and Goteborg (Sweden) also joined the consortium, alongside existing member Uppsala University (Sweden).