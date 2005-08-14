Wednesday 19 November 2025

Simcyp signs L1.5M licensing deal

14 August 2005

Simcyp Ltd, a profitable Biofusion portfolio company spun out of the University of Sheffield, UK, has announced that, during 2005, it signed new licensing deals for its predictive pharmacokinetic software and consultancy services totalling in excess of L1.5 million ($2.7 million). It notes that this commercial success is based on the company continuing to build the Simcyp consortium, members of which not only gain access to Simcyp's predictive pharmacokinetic software and consultancy services, but also contribute to the development of the services offered. The consortium includes leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, regulatory institutions and world-renowned academic centers.

The new business that Simcyp has achieved in 2005 has been driven by a significant number of important new pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers joining the consortium in recent months, partly in response to the launch of its new software package, Simcyp v5. New members include Takeda and Sanofi-Aventis, while among existing ones are Pfizer and AstraZeneca, which have renewed their membership during the first half of 2005. The Universities of Manchester (UK) and Goteborg (Sweden) also joined the consortium, alongside existing member Uppsala University (Sweden).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
Pharmaceutical
CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
FDA approves Epkinly combo for follicular lymphoma indications
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Grifols wins pediatric label expansion for THROMBATE III from FDA
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
ABL Bio enters license deal with Lilly
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
UK nuclear waste to galvanize new cancer treatments
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
Sandoz’s Tyruko first MS biosimilar launched in USA
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
EC green light for Remsima IV liquid formulation, first liquid IV infliximab
18 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Agomab Therapeutics
A clinical‑stage biotech company headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, developing organ‑restricted therapies for fibrotic disease.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze