Sunday 24 November 2024

Simon Wentworth

ReporterThe Pharma Letter

Simon Wentworth is a journalist and digital news editor at The Pharma Letter.

Part of the editorial team since 2017, Simon is host of The Pharma Letter Podcast and has reported from major European and American conferences in oncology, neurology and immunology. In addition to covering daily pharma and biotech news, he contributes regular features, interviews and analysis of these sectors. He has been writing about the life sciences industry since 2013, initially focusing on emerging digital technologies that facilitate value communication and customer engagement.

Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Reset all filters
Refine Search

Latest from Simon Wentworth

Pharmaceutical
Trump vs Harris—who's on Big Pharma's side?
Scarcely anything unites lawmakers in America these days, but the ostensible iniquities of Big Pharma could be a rare exception.   22 September 2024
Biotechnology
The Pharma Letter Podcast — Episode 28 — Breakthroughs in MASH, with 89bio CEO
This week we’re focusing on MASH. It’s a high area of unmet medical need, and while there are more than 80 therapies currently in the pipeline, only around 5% of these are in Phase III development.   25 June 2024
Biotechnology
The Pharma Letter Podcast — Episode 27 — How to develop cancer drugs faster, with Ellipses Pharma
This week in The Pharma Letter Podcast, we are speaking with the chief executive of British drug development company Ellipses Pharma.   23 January 2024
Biotechnology
The Pharma Letter Podcast — Episode 26 — CRO sector surges in bio revolution
In the world of outsourced clinical research, ICON is a big fish in a pond full of other increasingly big fish. In this episode of the podcast, we chat with the company’s CCO, George McMillan.   24 October 2023
Biotechnology
New Alzheimer's antibodies: AAIC rings bell for first round face off
Over the last few days, attendees of the ongoing annual meeting of the Alzheimer’s Association have been arriving in Amsterdam for what has turned out to be a particularly exciting congress.   18 July 2023
Biotechnology
The Pharma Letter Podcast — Episode 24 — Lilly looks to lead in Alzheimer's
At the AAIC in Amsterdam, we’re speaking with two key figures from Lilly's development program for donanemab, as the company presents new data that could help it to push ahead in the treatment of early Alzheimer's.   17 July 2023
Biotechnology
The Pharma Letter Podcast — Episode 23 — AAIC preview with Eisai deputy CCO Michael Irizarry
Eisai has broken new ground in the development of Alzheimer's treatments, gaining the first approval for decades. In the runup to AAIC 2023, we discuss progress with the deputy chief clinical officer of the firm's American business.   6 July 2023
Pharmaceutical
ASCO 2023 — Q&A with Eisai chief medical officer Kirk Shepard
As the crowds descend on Chicago for the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), The Pharma Letter interviews Eisai chief medical officer Kirk Shepard about his firm’s progress in oncology.   1 June 2023
Pharmaceutical
What to look out for at ASCO 2023
This year’s meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) kicks off on Friday, with the highly anticipated plenary session taking place on Sunday.   31 May 2023
Biotechnology
The Pharma Letter Podcast — Episode 22 — A new way to innovate, from Flagship Pioneering
Flagship Pioneering has had an outsized impact on the sector, launching a spate of successful biotechs, including Moderna Therapeutics. Now, with Pioneering Medicines, the group hopes to shake things up again.   20 April 2023
Pharmaceutical
The Pharma Letter Podcast — Episode 21 — Will radical new EU regs hobble industry?
Draft EU regulatory proposals have been described by the leading European trade body as “sabotage” of the industry. We consider the fallout with Maarten Meulenbelt, partner and expert on EU regulatory affairs at Sidley Austin.   31 March 2023
Biotechnology
The Pharma Letter Podcast — Episode 20 — Galapagos update—with CEO Paul Stoffels
After an illustrious career as chief scientific officer at Johnson & Johnson, Dr Paul Stoffels is ready for a new chapter in his home country, with Belgian biotech Galapagos.   2 February 2023
Pharmaceutical
The Pharma Letter Podcast — Episode 19 — US midterms and beyond: outlook for pharma
The outcome of the recent midterm elections in the USA surprised many by returning a Democrat-led Senate, preventing Republicans from gaining control of the next Congress. We look at the consequences for pharma and biotech.   28 November 2022
Pharmaceutical
The Pharma Letter Podcast — Episode 18 — Focus on rare liver diseases, with Albireo CEO Ron Cooper
In Boston, Massachusetts, one company is now making significant headway in the development of an innovative treatment for serious disorders of the liver. In this week’s episode of The Pharma Letter Podcast, we are joined by Albireo CEO Ron Cooper, for a discussion of his company’s clinical goals and strategic focus.   31 October 2022
Pharmaceutical
'Milestone' research at ESMO 22 offers new understanding of cancer
With the final presentations of this year’s meeting of the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO 22) in full swing, there is a lot for the scientific community to digest, including many potential catalysts for future research and development.   12 September 2022
Biotechnology
What to look out for at ESMO 2022
The annual meeting of the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) kicks off in Paris on September 9, and early indications are the event could be full of practice-changing data. In the runup to the event, The Pharma Letter spoke with medical oncologist and ESMO Council member Antonio Passaro for an inside look at some of the leading themes and key presentations at the event.   29 August 2022
Pharmaceutical
The Pharma Letter Podcast — Episode 17 — Inflation Reduction Act: quick take
As President Joe Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act into law, drugmakers in the USA are poring over the likely impact on drug prices, and how best to respond to its enactment. In this episode, we take a quick look at the Act’s provisions, and the likely impact on drugmakers, with Stephanie Kennan from political consultancy McGuireWoods.   17 August 2022
Biotechnology
The Pharma Letter Podcast — Episode 16 — EQRx plots radical disruption on pricing
For years, commentators have observed that drug prices in the USA are significantly higher than elsewhere in the world. As the US Congress debates government action, we speak with EQRx chief executive Melanie Nallicheri about her company's market-based solution to high costs.   22 July 2022
Biotechnology
Looking forward to AAIC 2022 with science director Chris Weber
One year on from the historic approval of the first new Alzheimer’s med in decades, the world’s largest event focused on the disease is set to take place in San Diego, California.   22 July 2022
Generics
Regulatory Q&A: US patent law and The Orange Book
This week Kelly Del Dotto, principal at USA-based patent firm Fish & Richardson P.C., provides context on the all-important Orange Book.   30 June 2022

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze