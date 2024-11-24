Simon Wentworth is a journalist and digital news editor at The Pharma Letter.
Part of the editorial team since 2017, Simon is host of The Pharma Letter Podcast and has reported from major European and American conferences in oncology, neurology and immunology. In addition to covering daily pharma and biotech news, he contributes regular features, interviews and analysis of these sectors. He has been writing about the life sciences industry since 2013, initially focusing on emerging digital technologies that facilitate value communication and customer engagement.
