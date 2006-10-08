Saturday 8 November 2025

Sinclair buys UK's Ashbourne for $2.3M

8 October 2006

Sinclair Pharma has acquired fellow UK-based sales and marketing company Ashbourne Pharmaceuticals for L1.25 million ($2.3 million). The deal, which Sinclair is funding with its own cash resources, includes an initial payment L1.05 million in addition to repayments of intra-group debt.

Ashbourne's turnover last year was L3.2 million and its loss before tax was L300,000, while the company generated operating cash inflow of L200,000. The firm currently has L600,000 in cash and a net asset value of approximately L1.1 million.

Sinclair says that, through their integration, Ashbourne will be able to reduce its costs. The new parent company intends to build the existing business as well as develop Ashbourne to support its UK expansion and support its goal of achieving critical mass in sales and marketing in certain key European territories.

