Sinclair gets $2.5M Atopiclair sales milestone

6 May 2007

Godalming, UK-based Sinclair Pharma has received a milestone of $2.5 million as cumulative net US sales of Atopiclair, by its distributor Graceway Pharmaceuticals, have reached $10.0 million since its launch.

The non-steroidal cream is Sinclair 's flagship product for atopic dermatitis and was originally launched in the USA in 2005 by Chester Valley Pharmaceuticals, with a sales force of approximately 40. However, the recent merger of CVP into Graceway, which happened with the latter's acquisition of the 3M drug product lines in December 2006, means that Atopiclair will now be promoted by approximately 160 Graceway medical sales representatives in the USA.

Outside of the USA, Atopiclair is at the start of its commercial life with key introductions planned in many European Union territories in the spring. In addition to the recent launch by Sinclair's own sales and marketing operation in France as Atopiclair, a co-marketing arrangement with Bayer 's Intendis will see the product debut as Zarzenda in key European territories. Earlier this year, the drug was launched by Italfarmco as Dersura, in Spain, where sales are showing strong performance, Sinclair noted.

