Sinclair's Aloclair gets FDA OK

The UK's Sinclair Pharma has obtained clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration to market its Aloclair Spray, an over-the-counter treatment for mouth ulcers.
The approval of Aloclair spray should provide a significant boost to the company's business; in the prior financial year the rinse and gel formulations of the agent helped elicit a 150% surge in sales to L1.8 million ($3.4 million), the company said. The current global annual market for mouth ulcer treatments is estimated to be worth around $1 billion.
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