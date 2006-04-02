Sinclair to acquire French derma group

Sinclair Pharma, a UK-based niche drugmaker, has said it plans to acquire Groupe CS Dermatologie, a privately-held French company focused on the manufacture and distribution of prescription and over-the counter medicines and derma-cosmetic products, with its own sales forces in France, Spain and Portugal.

The total consideration offered for the company is 53.1 million euros ($64.5 million), comprising an initial 51.0 million euros and a further 2.1 million euros. There is also a performance-related deffered payment to the president of CS Dermatologie by Sinclair in annual instalments over a period of four years, based on the annual incremental increase in revenue achieved by the French firm. The deal is expected to advance Sinclair's strategic aim of having its own sales and marketing activities in the five major European markets and to expand its portfolio on on-market products. It will "transform Sinclair's dermatology business," according to chief executive Michael Flynn.

In separate announcements, Sinclair said that Chester Valley Pharmaceuticals, its US licensee for Atopiclair, a non-steroidal cream for atopic dermatitis, has enlarged its sales force for the product; and that it has in-licensed from US investor Mark Bogart the rights to the patents for a new product to treat onychomlycosis.