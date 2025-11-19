SINGAPORE DRUG INDUSTRY GROWTH

Singapore's pharmaceutical industry rebounded from four successive quarters of negative growth with a rise of 27% in the second quarter of 1993, says Health Minister Yeo Cheow Tong.
Economic growth of 10.1% in the quarter was much higher than expected, he told a meeting of the Chemical Industries' Employees Union, adding that "if the momentum is sustained for the next four to five months, Singapore's economy should grow by almost 8% (in 1993)."
While overall national economic growth is strong, the picture concerning the chemical industry is less rosy. Growth in the sector was patchy, although the paint and pharmaceutical industries rebounded from four consecutive quarters of negative growth to register a 21% rise in the second quarter. Expansion came mainly from the pharmaceutical sector.
