Singapore exports rise, "probably" on pharma

Exports from Singapore of non-oil products are forecast to have grown 3.9% in July over June, with the rise being largely due to pharmaceuticals and following two months' decline for these products, according to economists polled by Dow Jones Newswires.

DBS Bank expects drug exports for July to have risen 20% from the previous month, but economist Chua Hak Bin feels there could be a surprise on the upside, pointing to June's drug inventory build-up.